Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying subject in car thefts, building breaking and entering

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a subject wanted in connection with multiple attempted vehicle thefts and breaking and entering a building.

Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office

Both attempted crimes are located in the English Tavern Road area of the county.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with helpful tips about this subject, or who believes they have seen anything suspicious, to please call 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-798-5900).

