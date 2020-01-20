Campbell County NAACP hosts annual MLK birthday celebration

A service in Campbell County to honor Martin Luther King Junior challenged people in the audience to go beyond the late pastor and civil rights leader's dream.

Hundreds gathered at Rustburg High School Monday for an annual MLK birthday celebration.

Pastors, civic leaders, and students shared songs and encouraging words, and recited one of Dr. King's speeches.

The theme of this year's event was "Don't Just Dream It - Live It." Speakers encouraged those in attendance to reach out and serve in their community.

"Some aspects of (Dr. King's) dream, we are able to bring to fruition by the community service that we do and reaching out hands to our neighbors," said Charlene Faulkner, chairperson of the Martin Luther King birthday celebration.

Monday's event was organized by the Campbell County Branch of the NAACP.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.