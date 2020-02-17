Campbell County Sheriff looking for boy, possibly with fugitive dad

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a boy missing from the Bethany Road area of Campbell County in Rustburg.

Camrin Lee Ferguson, 13, was last reported seen Friday, February 14, 2020. He is about 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, according to investigators, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Camrin may be in the company of his father, Charles D. Ferguson Jr., who is wanted in Campbell County on three outstanding misdemeanors. Ferguson is 35 years old with brown hair and blue eyes, and about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either person is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

