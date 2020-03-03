Campbell County Sheriff looking for man wanted for various violations

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for a variety of violations.

23-year-old Brendon Webber faces charges in Campbell County of giving false identification to law enforcement, and is also wanted in Amherst County for felony probation violation.

Anyone with information about Webber's whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon at (434) 332-9574 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You can also enter a tip online here or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

