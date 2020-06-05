Campbell County Sheriff's Office comments on alleged noose incident

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation Wednesday after they became aware of an item resembling a noose on display outside a home.

Staff did not receive calls concerning the item, according to the sheriff's office, but became aware of the display through social media. The sheriff’s office opened an investigation since the home - which is in Concord - was visible from the highway.

Deputies communicated with the resident and were told the item was a prop for Halloween that had not yet been removed, along with other seasonal items.

The sheriff’s office says the resident claimed there was no intention to create any community upset, and the item was immediately removed.

