Campbell County butcher shop helping to fill local meat shortage

Finding meat at the grocery store may be harder these days, but a local butcher is hoping to help.

WDBJ7 photo

Peak’s Processing in Campbell County has been owned and operated by the Peak family for years.

Owner Adam Peak said since the national meat shortage, sales have gone up about 25 percent and he’s had to hire more help to keep up with orders.

Peak says it’s a farm-to-table approach, connecting consumers with farmers and processing the meat. “When all of this is over, however long this is going to last, I’m hoping that this trend will stick of saying ‘alright I’m tired of going to Sam's, I’m tired of going to these big chains and buying stuff off the shelf when I can go to Concord and get a cow processed.’”

Peak says he’s had orders from all over the state including Norfolk and Richmond.

For more information, visit Peak's Processing's Facebook page.

