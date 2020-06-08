Campbell County man charged with malicious wounding for stabbing

"Medic 8, respond to stand by in the area of 2279 Old Rustburg Road."

What neighbors say started off as an argument in this trailer led to this: "Male subject with lacerations to the neck."

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Campbell County Sheriff's deputies made their way to 2279 Old Rustburg Road.

It's an incident one man says had been coming for some time.

"It's just been on an upward spiral of fights, back-and-forth arguments and last night it just broke out full swing," said Chad Lee.

Lee says he heard fighting coming from his neighbor's trailer.

It's where 41-year-old David Kidd is accused of stabbing Steve Wade, Jr., who had to be taken to a hospital.

Lee says Kidd lives there with his wife, who is divorced from Wade, but all living under the same roof.

He also told WDBJ7 an argument arose between Kidd and his wife and that Wade tried to intervene, leading to the incident.

Ashley Osborne, who also lives nearby, says the situation has pushed her family to move.

"We're honestly looking for a place to move just to get away from this now, 'cause like I said, I grew up in this neighborhood. From the time I was in the sixth grade - 12 years old - until I was 18, it was never like this," said Osborne.

She says she wants to look out for her kids, but also keep them in school in Rustburg.

"Our kids go to school there, so we don't want to uproot them," said Osborne. "We wanna move further down into the county to be closer to family and kinda get away from the drama."

Wade has returned home and is recovering.

Kidd is being held at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center without bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 14.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.