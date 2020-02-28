Campbell County man wins $1 million with Millionaire Maker game

A Rustburg man has won a $1 million Virginia Lottery prize with a Millionair Maker scratcher ticket.

Michael Robertson was on his way home from work, and stopped at Burley’s Market in Rustburg. He bought the ticket, took it home and scrathced it, discovering he had won the game's top prize.

“I thought I scratched off the wrong numbers at first,” he told Lottery officials.

Virginia Lottery says he had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years, or a one-time cash option of $601,684 before taxes. He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Robertson, who owns a roofing company, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, except to take care of his family.

“It feels great!” he said.

Millionaire Maker features prizes ranging from $30 to $1,000,000. This is the second top prize claimed in this game, which means eight remain unclaimed. The odds of winning that top prize, according to Lottery officials, are 1 in 244,800, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 2.78.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million a day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools, according to a Lottery release. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, it generated $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019.

Copyright 2020/WDBJ7. All rights reserved.