Campbell County sustains damage following heavy storm

It's a scene that makes driving through unsafe.

Damage from the Monday morning's storm caused the road and the pipe under to buckle. WDBJ7 photo.

VDOT responded early Monday morning to the part of Lynbrook Road near the Clarks Road intersection.

This section of a couple hundred feet had to be shut off due to the road collapsing.

"The volume of water actually eroded under part of the roadway right around the pipe and took out part of that roadway," said Paula Jones, VDOT spokesperson.

In fact, as you can see here, it was bad enough that it split the yellow lines from each other.

The eastbound side now sits higher than the westbound.

"At one point this morning I think they were saying that we were getting about between three to four inches an hour, so that volume of rain will cause some damage," said Jones.

Four inches is right on the mark for Keith Boyer. He lives on Lone Jack Road, which is also in Campbell County.

"This is the worst I've ever seen it," said Boyer.

He was awakened by the storm around 5 a.m. When he looked outside, he says the road wasn't visible.

"When I got up, the water was up to my doorstep, literally, and the water was covering the road from just down past my driveway to this last curve down there," said Boyer.

For Boyer, the rain and wind wasn't the worst of the storm.

It was the water rushing just outside his home.

"All I could hear was the roaring of this creek over here. It was a lot louder then than it is now cause it was probably two feet higher, or more," said Boyer.

But while the water recedes here, Lynbrook remains broken.

Drivers now will have to find another way around this area until fixes on this stretch of roadway are done.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.