Campbell County to upgrade public safety radio system

Responding to a 9-1-1 call is one of the most important aspects of any first responder's job.

The only way that happens is through effective communication.

In Campbell County, the radios responders use for that communication will get an upgrade.

"When our responders are responding into other localities or we have other localities responding into Campbell, we'll be able to talk immediately without the delay of needing to go through dispatch," said Tracy Fairchild, Campbell County Public Safety Director.

Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved the transition to a regional radio system.

That will enable direct communication to other hometowns such as Lynchburg, Bedford and Amherst.

"But also moving to the P-25 technology is just a better means of communicating across the multiple devices. So we expect that we'll have better coverage and then better communication within the network," said Frank Rogers, Campbell County Administrator.

Some of that coverage comes from towers like Long Mountain, which is Campbell's main tower.

Joining the new system will enable access to others just like it.

"It should expand our coverage," said Fairchild.

And in the long term, moving away from the stand-alone system will help save the area money.

"Back in the fall the board asked that we do a request for proposals so that we could evaluate the cost of going with the regional system versus the stand-alone system. We know from that analysis that going as a stand-alone system would have cost millions of dollars more than joining the region," said Rogers.

