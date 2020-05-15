Campers return to Explore Park

Camping season has arrived in western Virginia and the folks who provide campsites and cabins at Explore Park say they're happy to be able to welcome more visitors, and committed to doing it safely.

Holly Hart is anxious for visitors to use the new elevated platform decks.

"You can throw a tent on top or underneath," Hart told WDBJ7, "but it just offers a nice view of the river almost like a tree house."

And she's eager for overnight guests to enjoy the other campsites along the Roanoke River that Blue Mountain Adventures has to offer.

"We're just excited to be open," she said, "Hopefully we can stay open and it will remain safe for everyone to continue to be outside and that's our goal."

Donald Harrison of Don's Cab-Inns Campground has a variety of accommodations, from tiny houses and yurts to spaces for RVs. After weeks of cancellations, he says the calendar is filling up again.

"I feel this is a natural social-distancing thing." Harrison said. "Most people come as a family and they're spending time together as a family and not so much socializing with everybody else."

Frequent Explore Park visitor Joel Bignell is happy to see the campers return.

"I think people are under a lot of pressure right now and anything that can give them enjoyment is going to take off the pressure," he said.

And what about Treetop Quest, the aerial adventure course that opened last year.

Stay tuned for an announcement on that next week.

