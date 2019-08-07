Advertisement

Cancer-causing chemicals found in Chipotle bowls

(KOSA)
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 7, 2019 at 11:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new report is raising concerns for the bowls at Chipotle.

The New Food Economy said it found that the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer.

The study shows that the bowls are treated with 'forever chemicals.' Despite that the bowls hold hot, wet and greasy food the EPA said the compounds do not break down in the human body and they can accumulate over time.

The chemicals also seep into the soil as the bowls break down leading to toxic compost.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges

Latest News

A vaccination is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District to start vaccinating those 12 and up
Surgeons have a new tool to help them do minimally invasive, laparoscopic surgeries – helping...
New LewisGale Montgomery procedure helps treat acid reflux
Researcher say the new technology is more lightweight and mobile than other versions.
Virginia Tech researchers using “next generation” tech to study our brains
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
School nurses, health service corps part of $7.4B virus plan
1.1 million new registered nurses will be needed by 2022 to avoid a nursing shortage, according...
Nursing shortage due in part to healthcare expansion, more nursing opportunities