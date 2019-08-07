Cancer-causing chemicals found in Chipotle bowls

A new report is raising concerns for the bowls at Chipotle.

The New Food Economy said it found that the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer.

The study shows that the bowls are treated with 'forever chemicals.' Despite that the bowls hold hot, wet and greasy food the EPA said the compounds do not break down in the human body and they can accumulate over time.

The chemicals also seep into the soil as the bowls break down leading to toxic compost.