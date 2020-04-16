Capitol Square entry prohibited temporarily to prevent gathering amid COVID-19 pandemic

Entry into Capitol Square in Richmond was temporarily prohibited Thursday because of an unpermitted event designed to protest Governor Northam's closure of non-essential businesses.

The Department of General Services, working with the Division of Capitol Police, made the move to disrupt the protest they say "could have posed a risk to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

Several groups promoted the event to protest the governor’s Executive Order 53, which bans crowds of more than ten people, and Executive Order 55, which directs Virginians to stay home through June 10 unless they must leave for essential services. The groups encouraged participants to hug and share food at the event.

The goal of the protest was to get Northam to reopen the state for healthy people to prevent further economic hardship based on businesses being closed.

As a crowd began to gather, DGS and Capitol Police closed gates to Capitol Square to prevent more people from getting in. Capitol Police say people already there complied with the ten-person limit order.

Northam and public health officials, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health, have encouraged the public not to gather in groups in indoor and outdoor spaces to prevent exposure to and spread of COVID-19.

The virus has killed more than 200 and infected more than 6,800 in Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.