Capitol Square reopened to public

Richmond’s Capitol Square has reopened to the public, but with limited hours and entrances.

The Department of General Services, along with Capitol Police, reopened the square Monday.

Currently, the gate near the Bell Tower at the corner of 9th and Franklin streets and the gate near the Patrick Henry Building are the only entrances accessible.

The gates will be open daily from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. until further notice. Other gates may reopen in the coming days, according to the DGS.

DGS and Capitol Police closed Capitol Square May 30 due to civil unrest that resulted in damage to multiple buildings and structures.

