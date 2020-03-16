Lynchburg high speed chase ends with crash, arrest

A high speed chase in Lynchburg ended with a crash and charges for the driver after one person was sent to the hospital.

Lynchburg Police tried to pull over Omar Pannell, 27 along Hollins Mill Road at 8:19 a.m. Monday for driving a vehicle with no license plates.

Instead of stopping, Pannell sped away and an officer attempted to catch up with him, police said.

Pannell continued along Bedford Ave. and Rivermont Ave. before crashing into two cars and a power pole near the corner of Early Street and Amherst Ave.

He then ran away from the scene before being taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, reckless driving, no tags displayed, driving on a revoked license, obstructing justice, felony eluding, littering, three counts of hit-and-run, and five counts of failing to stop for a stop sign.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police at 434-455-6047.

