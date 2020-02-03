Driver crashes into Charlottesville church

Police believe alcohol could be to blame for a crash that knocked a hole in a Charlottesville church.

Officers responded to Sojourners United Church of Christ on Elliott Avenue a little before 4 a.m. Monday, February 3. They found a car had crashed into the church.

The Charlottesville Police Departments says two people inside the car were treated for minor injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center, and that charges are pending.

No one was inside the church at the time of the crash.

A contractor estimates the damage between $8,000 and $10,000.

02/03/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

On February 3, 2020, at approximately 0347 hours, Charlottesville Police Department officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Elliott Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had crashed into a building. Two individuals in the vehicle were transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Alcohol is being considered a contributing factor in the crash, and charges are pending at this time.

