Car overturns due to slick road conditions

A person escaped with non-life threatening injuries after their car overturned into an embankment on Skyline Highway.

The Galax Fire Department responded to the accident and found that the driver of the overturned car had already exited the vehicle.

A nearby homeowner helped the driver out of the cold while first respondeds were on the way to the scene.

The cause of the accident was slick roads, according to the Galax Fire Department.

