Car repeatedly rams into, chases after truck in road rage incident caught on video

A white BMW is seen crashing into a truck multiple times in a video released by the Los Angeles Police Department that has since gone viral.

A man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in California that was caught on camera. (Source: KCBS/KCAL/Levelcars/Twitter/CNN)

Police said the BMW driver is facing charges.

Video shows the car repeatedly ram into the truck at a North Hollywood intersection on Monday.

The truck driver tried to get away, but the BMW driver followed and rammed the truck again.

Alyona Suvvotima was working nearby when she witnessed the incident.

"The truck was right by the bus stop,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘Somebody is going to die for sure.’"

The people waiting at the bus stop ran away when the vehicles got too close to them.

Suvvotima captured what happened once the drivers came to a stop.

"The driver of the white BMW came outside and he started to argue,” Suvvotima said. “He was acting really mad, and it was really … I mean, it was shocking."

Police identified the driver of the BMW as 27-year-old David Zulalyan. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with the weapon being his car.

Zulalyan was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Police haven’t said what prompted such a dangerous reaction from him, but a witness said the truck driver had initially hit the BMW and tried to get away.

“The car crash happens, but you wouldn’t act this way,” Suvvotima said. “He acted really aggressively. A normal person wouldn’t act like that.”

