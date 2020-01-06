Cards from around the world pour in for Virginia cancer patient

A Virginia cancer patient says her faith in humanity has been restored after she received thousands of pieces of mail from around the world this holiday season.

The Free Lance-Star reports 61-year-old Jean Lee hoped a few cards would help as she battled the depression of ongoing treatments. So the Stafford County woman posted a request on Facebook, asking people to tell her about their lives and hometowns.

That led to a segment on a Washington TV station, and her story continued to spread. Lee received a package from Antarctica, a scarf from England, coffee from Hawaii and even a package from inmates in Tennessee.