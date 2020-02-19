CarePortal teams up with Roanoke Valley churches to help families in need

Churches throughout the Roanoke Valley are coming together to help families in need.

They’re doing it through a nation-wide program, called CarePortal, which launched a new initiative in Roanoke on Wednesday.

“We really need everyone in the community to come together to solve this crisis,” said CarePortal Area Director Curtis Artis.

CarePortal is a technology platform that is partnering with Patrick Henry Family Services and a growing list of more than a half-dozen churches from Roanoke and Franklin County to Bedford and beyond.

The online portal allows social services workers to post the needs of area families from as small as a new crib to as large as adoption or foster families for orphans.

Those requests get sent to all the partner churches in the area, and congregation members can step up to help fulfill those needs.

“This is going to be a game-changer in regards to getting the church connected to people who are in need," said Claudia Fletcher, the Chief Program Officer for Patrick Henry Family Services. "We see a lot of energy both with the Department of Social Services and in the faith community to make this happen.”

This network of help goes beyond that of your typical social services program.

It offers life-long relationships between the helpers and those in need.

“Churches are great at relationships, they’re great at community, and so the key to families improving is not just the stuff, it’s the relationship that goes with the stuff,” said Fletcher.

CarePortal currently operates in 22 states with more than 2,000 partner churches.

The group plans to launch new initiatives in Bedford County in March and Lynchburg in April or May.

CarePortal will be holding an informational meeting for anyone interested in learning more about its Roanoke program on Tuesday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Roanoke.

