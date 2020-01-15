Carilion hosts wilderness first aid event at Big Lick Brewing Company

Carilion Clinic will be hosting a wilderness first aid event at Big Lick Brewing Company for those who want to learn some simple skills to keep you out of big trouble in the wild.

Dr. Kessler joined us in the studio to talk about the wilderness first aid event hosted by Carilion.

Wednesday, wilderness medical experts with Carilion will have stations set up to demonstrate five skills that are useful for anyone wandering into the outdoors, whether they're a beginner or an enthusiast.

Some demonstrations cover hypothermia prevention and treatment, basic splinting for extremity injuries and lightening strike treatment.

The event is free to the public, with no registration required. Head on over to Big Lick for a cold brew and some first aid skills from 6 to 8 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Company is located at 409 Salem Avenue SW.

