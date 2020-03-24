Carilion Clinic asking for donations of gloves, masks for doctors and staff

Doctors at Carilion Clinic are asking you to help supply them with protective gear because supplies are hard to come by.

Carilion will be set up at various locations this week, including the Tanglewood mall, accepting donations. Today, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity dropped off donations to a big white van in front of the future Carilion Children's' hospital in the old JC Penny.

Carilion is looking for gear like face masks, gloves, protective eye-wear and gowns. Some of which they've received already from the dental community - after it was recommended those offices close for now.

"They were the first ones that stepped up and said how can we help and you know we've got all this PPE siting in our offices, we're not using it so they've donated that," said Dr. Michael Nussbaum, Senior VP & Chair of Surgery, Carilion Clinic and Virginia Tech Carilion. "Lots of people in the community have these supplies, they don't need them all and it's, every little bit helps right now.

Dr. Nussbaum anticipates the need for these items will only increase.

Right now they're not accepting homemade masks, but Carilion is looking into ways in which they could use them in the future.

Carilion Clinic is asking for the following items:

Latex-free gloves

Procedural masks

Surgical masks

Surgical masks with shield

Nasal swabs for medical use

N95 respirators and N95 filters

Other respirators (P100's, PAPR's, and PAPR supplies/parts)

Face shields

Splash shields

Gowns

Hand sanitizer, greater than 60% alcohol

Hand soap

Disposable shoe covers

Disinfecting wipes

Drop-off locations and hours are:

Franklin County

Franklin County High School

700 Tanyard Road

Rocky Mount, VA

Opens at noon on Tuesday, March 24

Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28

Giles County

Goodwill Store and Donation Center

186 Boxwood Lane

Pearisburg, VA

Open 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24

Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 – Friday, March 27

Lexington

Washington and Lee University Pavilion

159 West Denny Circle

Lexington, VA

Opens at 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24

New River Valley

Radford University David E. Armstrong Complex Parking Lot E

501 Stockton Street

Radford, VA

Dates and times TBD

Roanoke

Tanglewood Mall parking lot in front of former JC Penney

4420-A Electric Road

Roanoke, VA

Dates and times TBD

Tazewell County

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

140 School Street, #3

Tazewell, VA

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 – Friday, March 27

Public questions about donations may be directed via email to PPE_Donations@carilionclinic.org. As we get additional information on dates and times for specific locations, we'll make that available to the media.

