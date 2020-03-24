Carilion Clinic asking for donations of gloves, masks for doctors and staff

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7)-- Doctors at Carilion Clinic are asking you to help supply them with protective gear because supplies are hard to come by.
Carilion will be set up at various locations this week, including the Tanglewood mall, accepting donations. Today, volunteers with Habitat for Humanity dropped off donations to a big white van in front of the future Carilion Children's' hospital in the old JC Penny.
Carilion is looking for gear like face masks, gloves, protective eye-wear and gowns. Some of which they've received already from the dental community - after it was recommended those offices close for now.
"They were the first ones that stepped up and said how can we help and you know we've got all this PPE siting in our offices, we're not using it so they've donated that," said Dr. Michael Nussbaum, Senior VP & Chair of Surgery, Carilion Clinic and Virginia Tech Carilion. "Lots of people in the community have these supplies, they don't need them all and it's, every little bit helps right now.
Dr. Nussbaum anticipates the need for these items will only increase.
Right now they're not accepting homemade masks, but Carilion is looking into ways in which they could use them in the future.
Carilion Clinic is asking for the following items:
Latex-free gloves
Procedural masks
Surgical masks
Surgical masks with shield
Nasal swabs for medical use
N95 respirators and N95 filters
Other respirators (P100's, PAPR's, and PAPR supplies/parts)
Face shields
Splash shields
Gowns
Hand sanitizer, greater than 60% alcohol
Hand soap
Disposable shoe covers
Disinfecting wipes
Drop-off locations and hours are:
Franklin County
Franklin County High School
700 Tanyard Road
Rocky Mount, VA
Opens at noon on Tuesday, March 24
Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28
Giles County
Goodwill Store and Donation Center
186 Boxwood Lane
Pearisburg, VA
Open 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24
Open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 – Friday, March 27
Lexington
Washington and Lee University Pavilion
159 West Denny Circle
Lexington, VA
Opens at 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24
New River Valley
Radford University David E. Armstrong Complex Parking Lot E
501 Stockton Street
Radford, VA
Dates and times TBD
Roanoke
Tanglewood Mall parking lot in front of former JC Penney
4420-A Electric Road
Roanoke, VA
Dates and times TBD
Tazewell County
Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office
140 School Street, #3
Tazewell, VA
8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 – Friday, March 27
Public questions about donations may be directed via email to PPE_Donations@carilionclinic.org. As we get additional information on dates and times for specific locations, we'll make that available to the media.
