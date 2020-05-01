Carilion Clinic now able to request Remdesivir use

Remdesivir is antiviral medication being studied as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Around 70 hospitals worldwide are taking part in a trial of this drug.

Carilion Clinic is not in this trial, but its spokesperson says it is acting as an Expand Access Program site. That means they can request Remdesivir if they have a patient who meets criteria for use of the drug. These patients would likely be hospitalized and suffering severe complications from COVID-19.

"It's only for the most severely ill patients that we can use the Remdesivir. Despite that, it does seem to show improvement in duration of the illness and that likely is also going to have an affect on mortality," Dorothy Garner, Interim Chief of Infectious Disease for Carilion Clinic, said. She is leading Carilion’s participation in its expanded access treatment protocol for Remdesivir.

More than 1,000 patients received either the drug or a placebo at the hospitals involved in the trial. Rsults from the hospitals are already showing patients with advanced cases of COVID-19 recovered 31% faster while on Remdesivir compared to those who were given a placebo.

