Carilion Clinic offering more in-person appointments

Doctors’ offices are welcoming back patients in person, but there are a few changes people need to be aware of before their next visit.

WDBJ7 photo

"We have missed our patients, we want you back," Dr. Randall Rhea said.

Dr. Rhea is still using telemedicine, but is now able to see about 50 percent of his patients in person.

"It's safer to come here than the grocery store or the drug store," Rhea said.

That's because Carilion Clinic has made several changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including new ways to get people into the building.

"We've got four doors around the side of the building with different symbols," Practice Manager Dedria Tuck said.

Patients are asked to stay in their cars until their doctors are ready to see them.

But in case you need to wait inside, the waiting room has been sectioned off to maintain social distancing.

The nurses and doctors are also going to look a little different, wearing face masks and shields to stay safe.

"We've got the protective equipment now in place and our supplies are in good supply where they weren't a couple months ago," Family and Community Medicine Vice President Kim Roe said.

While each clinic's safety steps will look slightly different, Carilion said they're doing what they can to keep everyone healthy.

"You know we've really worked on this, we've seen the problems, we've come up with possible solutions,” Dr. Rhea said. “It's taken all of us as a team to get it put together and everyone's proud of it."

