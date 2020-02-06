Carilion Clinic opens new family medicine practice in Galax

People in Galax now have easier access to medical care. Carilion Clinic has opened a newly renovated family medicine practice near downtown.

"It's really exciting, it's exciting for the city and it's exciting for the whole region," Galax Mayor C.M. Mitchell said.

Galax Mayor C.M. Mitchell is excited about the opening of Carilion Clinic's new Family and Internal Medicine Practice.

He likes, "the ease of access, the availability of medical staff to be able to see their patients in a convenient, new facility."

The 18,000 square-foot-facility in Rose's Shopping Center replaces another facility along Hospital Drive. Carilion officials say this new clinic was more than 2 years in the making.

"It offers more efficient work flows. The other facility, we were separated in three different departments. We were able to take those all into one area, so we have a lot of synergies with our staff as well as physicians interacting with each other," Kim Roe, Vice President of Family and Community Medicine at Carilion Clinic, said.

And with a new location comes even more benefits.

"Very welcoming and it is a very attractive facility," Mayor Mitchell said

"Patients are very pleased with the openness and the brand new decor and just a clean workable space down there," Roe added.

The new clinic will also offer more telemedicine services than it's previous facility.