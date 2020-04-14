Carilion Clinic reduces pay and hours, furloughs some employees

Carilion Clinic announced Tuesday some of its employees would have their hours reduced, while others would be furloughed, in a move meant to preserve the long-term financial security of the organization and its employees.

Many people on staff at Carilion have been reassigned and taken on new roles to help out during the COVID-19 crisis, and this practice will continue. Up until now, Carilion says those who were unable to be reassigned were given the option to use their paid time off or borrow from future PTO up to 80 hours, in order to receive a paycheck.

Now, some employees will be facing less hours, reduced to 32 per week. Others will be furloughed. Carilion says the exact number of employees impacted hasn’t been determined yet.

“We’re making these difficult choices now so that we can come through the other side of this pandemic stronger, and ready to address the pent-up medical needs of our community,” said Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic. “I’m certain that as our community rebounds from this situation, we will need all of our dedicated employees, and my goal is to welcome them back to work as soon as possible and as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Furloughed employees may be eligible to receive state unemployment benefits immediately, and Carilion will pay premiums for medical, dental and vision insurance.

Agee and her executive vice presidents are also taking a 20 percent pay cut, while all senior vice presidents and vice presidents will take a 10 percent pay cut for at least six weeks.

Carilion continues to review other matters as well in response to the pandemic. Carilion says all new contracts, renewals and vendor relationships are being reviewed to determine if they can be delayed until the pandemic subsides. Capital projects and expenditures, such as the expansion of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, will be paused until later in the year.

