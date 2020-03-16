Carilion Clinic suspends non-essential surgeries, procedures

Carilion Clinic is suspending all non-essential surgeries and procedures this week to help protect patients and staff from exposure to the coronavirus.

The change will go into effect Wednesday, March 18. The policy is subject to change at any time, according to a press release.

Patients with a scheduled surgery or procedure should contact their provider to determine the best approach moving forward.

Last week, Carilion limited visitors to its hospitals and stopped allowing people under the age of 18 from visiting patients.

