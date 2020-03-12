Carilion Clinic to restrict vistitors starting March 13

Carilion Clinic announced Thursday it will restrict visitors for all of its hospitals as a social distancing measure to prevent the spread of illness.

The following restrictions begin at 8:00 a.m. Friday, March 13:

• Main entrances to all Carilion hospitals will remain open. All other entrances will be closed.

• No visitors under the age of 18 will be permitted onsite.

• No visitors will be permitted for inpatient psychiatric and behavioral health patients due to the communal nature of the visiting areas on those units.

• Patients will be limited to one visitor, excluding pediatric patients who are able to have up to two visitors.

• Visitors with flu-like symptoms (cough, congestion, runny nose, fever, etc.), must refrain from visiting patients at the hospital.

