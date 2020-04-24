Carilion Clinic working to decontaminate, reuse N95 masks

While the country continues to deal with a shortage in PPE for hospitals, Carilion Clinic says it's finding ways to reuse the essential items.

Pre-Coronavirus, hospital staff says face masks would be thrown out after a single-use. Now, they're using UV light and vaporized hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate N-95 masks.

They say these methods can break down the virus. In an interview Carilion has shared with us, infection preventionist Randi Collins explained how solving problems created by the PPE shortage has become a team effort.

"We've been working with a physicist with the safety team, there's an N-95 task force that's been really helpful in smoothing out the process," Collins said. "And also the infection preventionist and the infection control department and our infectious diseases physicians have been really instrumental in putting this in place."

Collins said makeup residue on these masks can actually affect how well UV light penetrates the material. They've asked staff not to wear makeup and are continuing to look for more ways they can clean masks.

Hospital officials said the N95 masks can be decontaminated about three to five times with UV treatment and up to 10 times with vaporized oxygen. Staff members monitor the masks for degradation.

