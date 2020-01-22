Carilion Roanoke Memorial gets new pediatric designation

For many families, the health of their kids is what matters most.

WDBJ7 photo

"But now, with this trauma designation as level one, I think it just boosts our spirits and lets us know that truly we have been doing the best work that we can do," said Sarah Kress, lead Child Life specialist at Carilion Roanoke Memorial.

The hospital is now designated as a Level I pediatric trauma center.

This makes it only one of three in the entire state.

But what does being level one mean, exactly?

"What we end up having now that we're a trauma center that is a level one trauma center, we have resources available that are additionally available from the commonwealth. In addition to that, you're getting the highest level care that you can possible get in the state of Virginia," said Shawn Safford, Pediatric Trauma Medical Director

The designation means Carilion Children's hospital can give kids the most extensive service possible in Virginia.

But for Safford, it's not just enough to give good care. It's about getting better.

"While we are doing excellent care, how do we do that better? How do we challenge ourselves from both a quality standpoint as well as an outreach standpoint?" said Safford.

And for Kress, it's all about the child life care that she believes goes the extra mile.

"We work really hard to provide support for the entire patient and family, whether it's their physical needs or their emotional and mental health well being," said Kress.

