Carilion Wellness holding Ironman Educational Series

If you're taking part in June's Carilion Clinic Ironman Triathlon, Carilion Wellness will help you prepare. They are partnering with Carilion providers and local businesses to put on a free educational series, no RSVP needed.

Sessions will touch on the importance of stretching and rolling, training, bike maintenance, and swimming tips. They are once a month.

"We have found that a lot of people who have been doing the Ironman that have been going to some of the local events, a lot of them are new and haven't done a session like this before or a training of this caliber before, so we wanted to make sure to keep people as healthy as they can be throughout their training," Whitney Long, Director of Wellness Development at Carilion Clinic, said.

You can see the dates for future sessions here.

Carilion Wellness is also holding training sessions that you can pre-register for at https://carilionwellness.com/.

