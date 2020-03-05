Carilion Wellness promotes cleanliness amidst flu season and coronavirus spread

Gyms are for getting healthy and staying healthy, but this time of year, between the flu and coronavirus, touching all the equipment can be anything but.

“If you’re not feeling great, just take that day off from the gym,” instructs Carilion Wellness Fitness and Aquatics Manager Russell Gibson.

At Carilion Wellness, they’re taking extra precautions to help promote cleanliness.

“Our number one goal here is to get people healthy and well and keep people healthy and well, so the minimizing of any spreading of germs goes hand-in-hand with our values in what we do here,” said Gibson.

The gym has sanitizing stations throughout, and workers ask that members wipe down the equipment after each use.

“In addition to that, we have a staff specifically devoted to cleaning the fitness equipment so they come around and do a more detailed clean throughout the day,” said Gibson.

Workers suggest all gym users pay special attention to wiping down equipment that makes direct contact with their skin.

Gibson says staff members have also adjusted their cleaning methods to increase effectiveness.

“We’ve started to do a more detailed clean of the equipment where we’ll actually have that cleaning solution sitting on that piece of equipment for an extended period of time.”

