Carilion addresses coronavirus concerns

Worldwide health officials are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus, but experts at Carilion Clinic said the flu is more of a threat to southwest Virginia.

There have been nearly 3,000 cases of the new pneumonia-like virus across the globe, with one potential case in the commonwealth.

“It’s certainly a new thing and there’s always panic with new things,” Infection Control Medical Director Dr. Anthony Baffoe Bonnie said.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has been linked to a wildlife market in central China.

“We’ve had about 2,700 cases and a majority are in China,” Baffoe-Bonnie said.

There have been five confirmed cases in the United States.

None of those confirmed infections are in Virginia, but the state’s health department announced this weekend it was investigating three potential patients.

Test results came back negative for two patients and doctors are still waiting on the results of the third.

“The risk for coronavirus at this time in the U.S. and especially in the Roanoke area is minimal. You should simply be aware of the fact that there is this disease,” Baffoe-Bonnie said.

Despite a minimal risk, universities like Virginia Tech are being proactive and monitoring any potential symptoms of the disease on campus.

“Because Virginia Tech is a global university, we have students and scholars from all over the world, we want to make sure anyone doing global travel is safe and doing all the precautions,” University Relations Assistant Vice President Mark Owczarski said.

Carilion Clinic said those precautions include things, like good hand-washing techniques, that can protect you from a variety of infections.

And despite a global excitement about the coronavirus, you’re probably more likely to fall sick from the flu.

“Just in this small area there have been 2,000 plus cases of the influenza. And all around the world, there’s just 2000 cases of the coronavirus,” Dr. Baffoe-Bonnie said.

