Carilion announces plans to gradually resume operations toward prior levels

Carilion Clinic has released plans to gradually resume operations back to a standard level.

According to a release Friday, a goal has been set to ramp up operating room volumes to 50 percent of normal capacity in the next few weeks. This will be followed by a move towards full capacity within the next few months.

"COVID-19 will continue to exist in our community for some time to come,” said Dr. Michael Nussbaum, who is also leading the team responsible for restoring services. “Because of that, we're working through the processes required to keep our patients, staff and community safe while still making sure they have access to their needed surgical care.”

Carilion says they are resuming their operations now because personal protective equipment (PPE) and coronavirus testing is available on a larger scale. Leaders from both physician and administrative teams have established a daily meeting to discuss the status of the pandemic in the region and apply adjustments to their approach.

As more steps are made to resume standard levels of operations, strict precautions used during the coronavirus crisis will remain. Screenings, visitor restrictions, social distancing and masking for visitors and patients will all be continued.

The risk and readiness of any patient scheduled for an operation or procedure will be carefully evaluated using objective criteria. Patients will be asked to isolate for five days before being tested for the coronavirus. If results are negative, their procedure can ensue.

Patients should not contact providers about their elective procedures. Providers are set to contact patients for a reschedule.

