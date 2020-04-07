Carilion bars parents from NICU, citing COVID concerns

For her first 104 days on this earth, Anna Leigh Lucas was cradled in intensive care. The one pound, 15 ounce baby was covered in tubes and blankets at Carilion Clinic's NICU.

"It was scary," said her mom, Courtney Snidow.

Snidow says she visited her daughter every day during that period.

"It was a time where she could get out of the bed, where she wasn't laying in bed being poked on, or having something done to her," said Snidow. "She could just lay on my chest like she is now, and sleep."

However, Tuesday Carilion Clinic announced moments like that will have to be put on hold. Carilion said it is closing its NICU to all visitors - parents included.

"We need to protect those vulnerable babies, our community, and our healthcare providers," said Carilion's Chair of Pediatrics, Dr. Kimberly Dunsmore, in a video statement.

Dunsmore said this was a difficult decision, but steps are being taken to at least let parents see their babies.

"We have devised multiple venues for parents to be able to interact with their babies," said Dunsmore. "Live stream video, and also interaction with the care team through live streaming video."

Carilion cut off visits to the NICU at 7pm Tuesday. The only way parents will be able to see their baby now is if that baby is "near death," according to a press release.

"I would have been infuriated," said Michaela Albert, another NICU parent. Her son, Brody, was in intensive care for three days back in February.

Albert says she understands why parents would be upset by this change, "but if it was with the situation it is now, I think in the back of my mind, at least I know nobody else...is going in and breathing the same air as my child."

For Anna Leigh Lucas, her stay in intensive care ended two weeks ago.

After all that time spent together in the NICU, her mom Courtney says she just wishes there was some way to let parents like her back in.

"To miss out on that bonding for the really new little babies, I'm sure that's hard," she said.

