Carilion closes Children's NICU to visitors, including parents because of coronavirus concerns

According to an update from Carilion, they will be restricting all visitors from the Children's NICU beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This adjustment during the coronavirus outbreak pertains to parents as well.

Video technology, and training for parents who have children near a discharge, are being worked on by Carilion officials.

Exceptions are being made for patients who "are near death."

Carilion says they will welcome families back when the situation is safe for parents, their children, and caregivers.

