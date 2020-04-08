Carilion employees test positive for COVID-19

As of April 8th, there are over 3,600 cases of COVID-19 state wide. Locally there are 14 cases in Roanoke City, 9 in Roanoke County, and 18 cases in Botetourt County.

Some of those very cases are employees at Carilion.

"We've had a small number of employees test positive for COVID-19 over the last several weeks. As we've talked about we've also had to isolate many employees out of an abundance of caution until tracing and testing can rule out potential COVID-19 positivity," said Dr. Paul Skolnik, who is the chair for the department of medicine.

According to skolnik, the positive employees are isolated, as well as their patients, or anyone else at the hospital who they may have come in contact with.

"That can have an impact on staffing, and personal protective equipment or PPE levels, which is why the VDH prioritizes COVID-19 testing for health care workers, EMS workers and hospitalized patients," said Skolnik

In addition to the priority to testing, all employees, patients and visitors at Carilion are now following masking guidelines.

"We've done that this week to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even among asymptomatic carriers."

Carilion is providing masks for employees and is not accepting donations of homemade masks.

