Carilion incorporates enhanced screening procedures among global coronavirus scare

Protocol has been somewhat heightened when it comes to patients with flu-like symptoms who visit Carilion hospitals and clinics.

According to a statement from Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, a travel questionnaire similar to previous travel-related outbreaks, and face masks are both being used in efforts to be proactive in identifying potential cases and curbing any spread.

Carilion says they also have steps ready in-place for patients and staff should anybody test positive for the virus that also keeps other local health authorities informed.

Additional details regarding the coronavirus and current safety steps can be found by visiting CarilionClinicLiving.org.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.