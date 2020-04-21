Carilion offering interest- and penalty-free payment postponement for one month

(WDBJ7)-- Starting April 20, Carilion began offering an interest and penalty-free one-month postponement of current medical bill payments.
According to a Carilion release, other already existing programs are continuing to be available. These include:
-Carilion's Bill Pay program: extended payment plans
-Discounts for patients without insurance
-Financial assistance for up to 100 percent of the cost for patients that qualify
Visit CarilionClinic.org/billing for more about these programs.
