Carilion offering interest- and penalty-free payment postponement for one month

Starting April 20, Carilion began offering an interest and penalty-free one-month postponement of current medical bill payments.

According to a Carilion release, other already existing programs are continuing to be available. These include:

-Carilion's Bill Pay program: extended payment plans

-Discounts for patients without insurance

-Financial assistance for up to 100 percent of the cost for patients that qualify

Visit CarilionClinic.org/billing for more about these programs.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.