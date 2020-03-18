WATCH LIVE: Carilion officials set to speak about coronavirus; Carilion Wellness closed

Health officials from Carilion Clinic will speak to the media this afternoon about the coronavirus outbreak.

We will provide a live stream here. It will also be shown here.

In the meantime, Carilion Wellness has announced that for the safety and health of its members and staff, all Carilion Wellness locations are closed until further notice.

During the closure, Carilion is planning to do a deep cleaning of all facilities to ensure it is "taking precautionary measures to reduce exposure of the virus."

