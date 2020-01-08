Carilion plans more flu clinic dates as number of cases rises

Health departments are reporting widespread flu activity in 46 states so far, and we are still early into the season.

Carilion, in Roanoke, has added extra dates to its flu clinic, and experts are reminding people to take prevention seriously.

Some tips include avoiding touching public surfaces as much as possible, and washing hands frequently. Most importantly, if you have any symptoms, stay home.

Chris Sheffield, Community and Outreach Training Supervisor for Carilion, says it's not too late to get the flu shot.

"We have a couple of flu clinics coming up; probably the biggest one will be at the rescue mission which is open to any adults in the public from 8-4:30 on January 15th."

The flu clinic is free, and they are urging everyone who hasn't gotten their flu shot to come out.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.