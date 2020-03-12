Carilion psychiatrist shares tips on talking to kids about the new Coronavirus

The new coronavirus is dominating conversations nationwide and has led to the postponement or cancellation of hundreds of events.

That can be stressful, and for some, it can be anxiety-inducing. That could be especially true for kids. WDBJ7 met with Dr. Robert Trestman, the head of Virginia Tech Carilion's Psychiatry department to help you navigate those feelings and conversations.

Trestman said Thursday there are things parents and guardians can do to help limit a child's worry,

"They will almost certainly in the near future be taken out of school," he said. "...And the way to frame that isn't that they're just going to be kept away at home. But rather this is the way that a child can help... by staying at home, they're protecting their community."

Trestman said it's also a good idea to model good hygiene behavior - not just talk about it. That includes letting your children see you washing hands regularly and limiting contact with at-risk populations like the elderly, which could include grandma and grandpa.

Plus, he recommends getting the kids involved in stocking up on needed goods and planning things to do together if you're required to stay at home.

"I think it's a very wonderful opportunity now to think through how we can turn this genuine crisis into an opportunity to do really important and valuable things for ourselves as a family," he said, "to allow our children to feel important, to feel supported and safe and so we can work together to use this as an opportunity wherever possible to build a sense of family working together."

Overall, Trestman says it's also important to consider context and educate yourself and tour kids about the virus from reliable sources.

And he recommends reminding kids that it's important and healthy to talk about how you're feeling.

