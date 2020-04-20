Carilion reopens NICU for limited visitation

Carilion Clinic announced Monday it would reopen its NICU to limited visitation.

"A baby's connection to loved ones is vitally important," said Dr. Kimberly Dunsmore, chair of Carilion Children's. "Our NICU providers have been working round the clock to reestablish visitation in a way that is safe for our patients and care teams."

Beginning April 20 at 11 a.m., babies in the NICU will be allowed two designated visitors, that are parents are legal guardians. However, only one visitor per patient will be allowed per visit. Carilion says this is in order to minimize the number of visitors in the unit at once.

In addition, families will be assigned even or odd days to visit during limited hours, either from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight. Visitors can stay as long as they like during visitation hours, but once they leave the floor, their visit is over for the day.

"We are constantly evaluating the situation, which is evolving daily," said Dr. Dunsmore. "While this system is more complex than our typical visitation guidelines, it is designed in a way that allows us to practice social distancing and minimize person-to-person contact on the unit."

Staff and visitors will be subjected to a NICU-specific screening before entering, consisting of a questionnaire and temperature check. Anyone in the unit will also be required to wear personal protective equipment.

"I know this has been a difficult journey for our families, and I so appreciate their patience, flexibility and resiliency during this time," said Dr. Dunsmore. " We're all working together toward the same goal - protecting our babies and patients."

So far, Carilion has treated 105 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19; three of those people are currently hospitalized.

