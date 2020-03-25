Carilion reports having treated six COVID-19 patients, two more than Tuesday

Carilion Clinic reports it has treated six confirmed cases of coronavirus, two more than Tuesday.

No specific locations or information about the patients have been released. Five of them are in self-isolation at their homes.

Numbers from across the state are compiled by the Virginia Department of Health, which updates information each day at noon. As of noon Tuesday, ten cases had been confirmed in southwest Virginia.

Carilion now has a dedicated phone line to answer community and patient questions about coronavirus.

• The COVID-19 Community Hotline will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 24.

• Community members can call 1-866-604-2873 for answers to questions about COVID-19 signs and symptoms and Carilion guidelines, available resources and our COVID-19 response.

• It is not a call center to make appointments, receive testing referrals or receive test results.

