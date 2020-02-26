Carjacking suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen car

A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint in South Boston.

Police responded to reports of a carjacking at gunpoint Wednesday morning around 7:57.

The incident happened at Hupps Mill Plaza along Wilborne Avenue.

When officials met with the victim, a 53-year-old man, he reported a young white man displayed a gun and sole his 2006 Jeep.

Halifax authorities found the vehicle on Boyd Street around 1:30 p.m.

The car had been wrecked with the suspect, Ryan Carter, still in the vehicle. Carter was taken into custody.

Carter has been charged with Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He is being held without bond at the Halifax Adult Detention Center while awaiting trail.

