Carley McCord's husband reveals her last message to him before fatal plane crash

The husband of a sports reporter killed in a Louisianna plane crash Saturday revealed the last message he received from her.

Carley McCord was one of five people killed after a small plane that was headed to Atlanta crashed in Lafayette, Louisianna. McCord's husband was Steven Ensminger Jr., son of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Ensminger told Sports Illustrated he missed a call and a text from his wife the morning of the crash.

"I don't have my phone and she sends me a message saying she loved me," Ensminger said. "It is by far the most pain, angst and terror and just darkest time of my life and I honestly don't know how long it will last because I still don't believe it. I don't want to believe it."

The grieving husband also said that his father called him an hour before the game between LSU and Oklahoma at the Atlanta Peach Bowl Saturday after the crash to give his support.

"The one voice that got on the phone with me that was clear and strong and supportive and confident while I was laying in that bed was my dad right before he walked out for warm-ups," Ensminger wrote in text messages to Sports Illustrated. "I could barely speak. I couldn't hold myself together and he said, 'Son, you will get through this, it's what we do. We face the darkest times in our lives and it's what we do, we get through it. And I will take care of you and I'll be there for you to keep you strong. You're my one and only son, and my namesake and I love you and I can promise you we will get through this.'"

Ensminger also told Sports Illustrated he had planned to drive his wife to Atlanta for the game, but he couldn't get off work. He is a chemical operator at a nitrogen facility on the Mississippi River in Louisiana.

The crash claimed the life of four other victims including the plane's pilot, Ian E. Biggs, 51; Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen Vincent, 51; and Michael Vincent, 15. One victim, Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, remains in critical condition, according to officials.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said the plane caught fire after it crashed and that the flames engulfed a car nearby.

No distress call was made by the plane before the crash, Bruce Landsberg, Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said during a Sunday press briefing.

McCord's family said they have set up a memorial scholarship in her name at her alma mater, Northwestern State University. The scholarship will go to a woman pursuing a career in sports journalism at NSU.

The family will choose the recipients each year.

