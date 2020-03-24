Carolina Panthers release Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday on their website that they have released QB Cam Newton.

The former top overall NFL Draft pick was a Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion at Auburn before joining the Panthers in 2011.

Newton hit the scene big during his first year in the league, winning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and becoming the first QB ever to rush for 14 touchdowns in a season. During that same freshman campaign, he added first NFL player to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for another 500 yards to his blossoming career.

As a member of the Panthers, Newton led the team to an NFC Championship title and appearance in Super Bowl 50. He became the first player in franchise history to win the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award in 2015.

The team recently signed QB Teddy Bridgewater, who will most likely become the new starter under center.

