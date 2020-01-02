Carrico prepares to leave Virginia Senate

State Senator Bill Carrico says he has loved representing southwest Virginia for 18 years, and his exit from the General Assembly will be bittersweet.

Thursday morning, Carrico took part in a public hearing on the state budget, one of his last official acts as a Virginia lawmaker.

He said he is looking forward to spending more time at home, and less time driving up and down Interstate 81.

"As I complete my term, I just hope and pray that the General Assembly, even though the power has shifted now, will take common sense approaches to things and focus on southwest Virginia and rural areas," Carrico said.

Republican Delegate Todd Pillion was elected to represent the 40th district. He will take his seat in the Senate next Wednesday.