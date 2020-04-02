Carroll County man facing multiple charges after running from deputies

One man is facing multiple charges after allegedly running from deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

While patrolling the Lambsburg community March 30, deputies pulled over a car with expired registration. The driver told deputies he was not aware it was expired, and when asked for his driver’s license, said he didn’t have a valid license.

The passenger in the car was identified as B.J. Chappell. Chappell was asked to get out of the car and took off running, according to deputies, when he was advised he had outstanding warrants.

Deputies caught Chappell and found a syringe and metal container with two bags of crystal substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Chappell was taken before a magistrate and set to New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, possession of paraphernalia, fleeing from law enforcement and two outstanding counts of capias.

