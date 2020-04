The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving an attempted break-in early Monday morning.

The incident took place at the Cana Exxon. According to the sheriff's office, one of the suspects was a white man in a 90's model white Chevy pickup, with a black hood and a black strip on the truck's side.

If you have any information about the incident or have seen the truck, contact the sheriff's office at 276-728-4146.